JACKSON, MS – Representative Dan Eubanks has filed House Concurrent Resolution 51 (HCR 51) to add Mississippi to the growing list of states applying to propose a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort is being spearheaded by the nonpartisan, nonprofit, U.S. Term Limits (USTL).

Like similar efforts across the country, HCR 51 makes it clear to Congress that if they fail to act, Mississippi and its fellow states will use their authority under Article V of the Constitution to propose the amendment themselves. Historically, this effort forces Congress to pre-empt the states by proposing the amendment itself.

“The era of the permanent political class must come to an end,” said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. “Through HCR 51, Mississippi is joining a national movement to ensure that public service is a temporary calling, not a career. It is time to restore the citizen-legislator roots of our democracy.”

HCR 51 enters the 2026 session with a strong foundation of support. Proponents highlight that term limits remain a rare "bridge" issue in a divided political climate. National polling shows that 80% of Americans support the measure, including 79% of Democrats, 85% of Republicans, and 85% of independents.

Prominent leaders from across the aisle have echoed these sentiments. Former President Barack Obama has noted that term limits are a "really useful thing" to ensure "new voices and new ideas emerge". Similarly, Governor Ron DeSantis, a former member of Congress, is a vehement advocate in support of congressional term limits.

The resolution has been assigned to the House Rules committee for a vote before moving to the floor. Once HCR 51 passes the house and senate chambers, Mississippi will officially join the growing list of states calling for a convention for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress.

Once 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions and approve the term limits amendment language, the measure must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.