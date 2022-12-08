Santa will be at the Marion County Museum & Archives this Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., welcoming visitors to the free Marion County Railroad History exhibit. Santa will be available for photos and will have gifts for every child. In addition to railroad history, the exhibit has four running model trains and a child's engine, which can be ridden. Additional exhibits include military, pro football, rodeo, Civil War, Civil Rights, pioneer, Native American artifacts and Marion County history. Through December, regular hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Museum is located at 200 Second St., Columbia at the west end of Second Street near City Hall.