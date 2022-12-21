During the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, Health Science I students from Marion County Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center educated West Marion Primary students about the importance of handwashing. The objectives of the lesson included how to wash hands properly, how germs are spread, how germs can make you sick, how germs spread throughout the air or on objects and how to cover their cough and sneeze. Health Science I students learned the course material themselves during their Infection Control unit and then applied the information in engaging activities to teach the kindergarten students. | Photo submitted