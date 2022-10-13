Submitted by the Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center

Attention Marion County Business/Industry Representatives,

It is that time of the year again! The Marion County College & Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Columbia Exposition Center for all juniors and seniors in Marion County. This has become a highly anticipated event for our area students, and the Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center is excited to have the opportunity to host it each year. Please mark this date on your calendar and make plans to attend. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in last year’s fair. It was a great success. If you were not able to attend, we certainly hope that you can join us this year.

The College & Career Fair will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Each high school in the Columbia-Marion County area (East Marion, West Marion, Columbia, Columbia Academy, New Hope Community Christian School and Woodlawn Preparatory School) will have the opportunity to bring juniors and seniors to participate in the fair. Homeschool students will also be able to attend. Representatives from community colleges, universities, military and area businesses and industries will be in attendance. This will be a great opportunity for our local students to gather valuable information. The connections that they are able to make and the knowledge that they acquire during this time is invaluable as they begin to plan the next steps in their lives.

We hope that you or someone at your organization will make plans to be with us. The doors will open at 8 a.m. for you to set up, and we will have tables for you to display information if needed. You may wish to bring pamphlets, brochures and/or other materials to share with students. Tables will be available for your use, or you may elect to bring your own. Electrical outlets are limited, so if you require power then please note that need when completing the registration form and make plans to bring an extension cord with you. If you need anything other than a table furnished, please contact the CTE Center.

We will plan to have door prize drawings for the students again this year, so be sure to bring a “student friendly” door prize from your business (book bag, umbrella, tee shirt, cap, gift certificate, etc.). In order to make accommodations for everyone, we ask that you please register by QR code, web link, email or phone by Oct. 18 if you will be exhibiting. If you need more information or have questions, please contact Keri Armstrong at the Marion County Career & Technology Center at (601) 736-6095 or by email at karmstrong@marionk12.org. We hope to see you there!