Woodlawn Prep’s Homecoming Court includes from left, Freshmen Maid Anzly Conway, escorted by Larson Fulmer; Junior Maid Morgan Herring escorted by Miles Herring; Homecoming Queen Alonnah Patterson escorted by Tanner Tullos; Senior Maid Analese English escorted by Asa Smith; Sophomore Maid Jaslyn Dearman escorted by Caleb Tubb.| Photo submitted

Woodlawn Prep Homecoming Court announced

