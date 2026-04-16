A new “Old-Tech/New-Tech” exhibit opened at the Marion County Museum on Second Street on April 2. The exhibit will run through July, 2026.

This unusual exhibit includes over 60 items. The “Old-Tech” include a 1920s slot machine, telephones, adding machines and film projectors to 1950s through 1960s WFFF radio equipment. In the “New-Tech” displays are items from the 1980s through 2000s, including Apple and Commodore computers. The exhibit includes an original Apple computer prototype with signatures of Steve Jobs and business partner Steve Wozniak on the case.

The museum offers permanent exhibits, including Military, Rodeo, Civil War, Civil Rights, Pioneer items, Arrowheads, Medical equipment and Hugh White’s economic influence.

Come enjoy the free exhibit on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 200 Second St. #3 in downtown Columbia.

The museum is sponsored by the Marion County Historical Society.