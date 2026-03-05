At least one shot was fired shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Hendricks Street Apartments, but nobody was shot in the incident, nor have any arrests been made yet.

While residents of the apartment complex, which is behind Jefferson Middle School, said they heard multiple gunshots, the Columbia Police Department could only confirm that one shot was fired after its initial investigation. The department recovered one projectile and one shell casing at the scene.

There were conflicting reports among residents about what transpired, and the only confirmed report is that Larry Green was involved. Some residents alleged that Green shot and aimed a firearm at teenagers, while others claimed that he was attacked by a teenager and he was the one shot at.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened,” CPD Capt. of Investigations Chris Brumfield said on scene. “We’re going to get surveillance footage from (the) cameras, and we’re going to get everybody to go down to the station and give detailed witness statements.”

The CPD reported that it was the second time it responded to the apartment complex on Tuesday and that officers had only left for a few minutes when they got called back for shots fired.

Following the shooting, Green had a medical condition and was transported to the hospital at his own discretion, according to the CPD. A neighbor of Green’s said he may had a seizure.

The C-P will continue to provide updates as more information is made available.