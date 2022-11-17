There's practically nothing that Columbia native Quitman Smith loves doing more than fishing unless it is raising and training his American bully dogs or building custom dog kennels.

Smith said he loves to fish in lakes more than anything and likes to fish for bass and bream. His favorite lake to fish in is Dream Lake, owned by Jeff Dungan, who just so happened to be Smith's coach at Dean Griner. Midday is his favorite time to fish, and he said he has no luck in the mornings. He said the temperature doesn't matter much when it comes to catching fish.

He got started fishing with his father but usually fishes alone now.

He said his most memorable fishing experience was with Chester Lee Daniel when Daniel caught the biggest bass he had ever seen with a cane pole.

He uses an open-face reel with mainly red worms, and sometimes minnows, for bait. He does not use any artificial lures.

Smith graduated from East Marion High School in 2015 and played baseball at Mississippi Valley State University for a short time.