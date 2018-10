Clinton and Summer Faust of Columbia welcome their daughter, Cambree Nicole Faust, born on Sept. 21, 2018, at 5:48 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. She weighed 7 pound, 5 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers