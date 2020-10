(This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Hill Hardware’s Mona Nolen.) Q: When and where were you born? A: I was born in Aug. 17, 1953 in Beach, N.D. Q: Where did you attend school? A: I attended primary school in New Iberia, La., and the remainder was here in Columbia. I graduated from Columbia High School. Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company. A: I am a cle...