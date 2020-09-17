Robert W. “Bobby” Smith

81, Manhattan, Kan.

A private graveside service was held for Robert W. "Bobby" Smith, 81, of Manhattan, Kan., who died on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He was the husband of Pamela Dee Smith and they were married on July 22, 1978, at the All Faiths Chapel on the campus of Kansas State University.

He was born in Foxworth on July 11, 1939, the son of the late Mabel Elaine (Scarborough) and Robert Lamar Smith. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as the Superintendent at USD 313 in Buhler, Kansas. He also taught and was in the administration at Abilene, Hutchinson and Manhattan School Districts. He also worked with the KSU Housing & Dining, VFW and American Legion. He was a former Manhattan City Commissioner and a very active member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Dee Smith and his children, Anne Smith, Catherine Childs, Stephanie Kerr and Chad Stein.

The family requests that any donations be directed to the Foxworth Cemetery in Foxworth or the Buhler Educational Foundation and sent to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, Kansas 66502.

Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.