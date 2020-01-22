CA announces academic honor rolls

CA announces academic honor rollsBy SUBMITTED TO C-P,
- 388 reads
The following students at Columbia Academy made the All A’s Honor Roll during the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year:
First grade
Parker Barnes, Angus Barrett, Drew Baughman, Kortlyn Bracey, Wyatt Breeland, Malena Broom, Emma Douglas, Andrew Fortenberry, Natalynn Fortenberry, Lillie Ginn, Trinity Holmes, Carson Lee, Parker Livingston, Eli McDaniel, Landry McDaniel, McKinzley Miller, Presleigh Patterson, Amelia Poole, Maycee Raynes, Paislee Reed, Addison Smith, Charlotte Stinson, Tyler Stringer and Matthew Williamson
Second grade
Brooklyn Agoglia, Allie Bennett, Claire Bennett, Charlee Kate Bond, Kinsley Breeland, Lizzie Bullock, Ava Cubley, Corey J. Davis, Piper Dease, Londyn Delaney, Presley Haddox, Cash Harrison, Paylin Havard, Morgan McKenzie, Andrew Niven, Kaden Pendarvis, Vann Price, Emerie Ramshur, Lizzi Robbins, Drew Rowley, Maks Smith and Kale Willoughby,
Third grade
Alli Burrell, Brayden Dyess, McClaine Fairburn, Rylee Freeman, Sydnee McCain, Adalynn Nace, Alyssa Pierce, Marley Smith and Sloan Thomas
Fourth grade
Ava Baughman, Beau Bracey, Jayce Bracey, Emmi Burrell, Will Fagan, Kate Fortenberry, Keely Fuqua, Weston Higgs, Skylar Lee, Olivia Corinne Lindley, Cody McMurry, Emma Mitchell, Kipten Reid, Bryleigh Robertson, Sydney Sartin, Alexis Smith, Kelsey Smith, Jax Speights, Colton Speir, Ava Stinson and Bailey Williamson
Fifth grade
Grace Bennett, Macey Branch, Avery Bryan, Tucker Dement, Noah DuBois, Parker Dykes, Carter Harrison, Crimson Hawkins, Kara Herring, Cara McMichael, Carter McMichael, Kalli Populis, Carlee Pounds, Braxton Sandifer, Ethan Stringer, Carson Stuart and Peyton Wells
Sixth grade
Presley Branch, Taylor Breland, Eli Bullock, Paisley Courtney, Reed Duncan, Hunter Fite, Noah Fortenberry, Daniel Lowery, Maddox McDaniel, Caitlin McMichael, Kendel Miller, Carter Pennington, Hallie Pittman, Caydence Smith, Maggie Smith, Briley Speights, Bella Stringer, Kennedy Thomas, Will Thomas and Raelee Welch
Seventh grade
Austin Baughman, Levi Green, Cooper McCain, Madelyn McKenzie, Blair Pounds, Macy Robertson, Maggie Kate Rogers, Carlee Beth Rowell, Macie Sartin, Jackson Speir, Briley Sullivan, Kyndall Thornhill, Allie Watts and Zach Zehentner
Eighth grade
Ema Crain, Caleb DuBois, Wyatt Gautreau, Emily Guy, Haley Haddox, Ian McEwen, Nick Reagan, Cameron Rogers, Dillon Rowley, Peyton Rowley, Molly Sauls, Camilla Smith and Kandace Upton
Ninth grade
Sam or Samantha Graves, Riley Grace Howell, Caleb King, Anna Price Mattox, Peyton McCain, Lauren McDaniel, Cooper Moree, Zach Ortega and Maggie Wilks
10th grade
Presley Dease, Abigail Fagan, Cody Flynt, Chandlar Havard, Mattie Jones, Ben Mitchell, Jeffrey Pennington, Samantha Ragan, Emily Regan and Hannah Rogers
11th grade
Olivia Adams, Drake Arrington, Marlie Barnes, Hagen Bracey, Jaylyn Bridgman, Trevor Courtney, Bracey DiGiovanni, Kristen Gay, Maggie Hammond, Robert Johnson, Mariah McRaney, Ina Parker, Katie Price, James Ragan and Maddie Claire Sauls
12th grade
Tate Duncan, Geoffrey Dyess, Gracie Jones, Trenity Key, Lindsey McLaughlin, Ras Pace, Riles Stuart, Colby Thompson, Maggie Townsend, Ladner Watts and Slade Wilks
The following students at Columbia Academy made the All A’s and B’s Honor Roll during the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year:
First grade
Dean Dement
Second grade
Preston Breeland, Colton Broom, Makenna Brumfield, Ava Hathorn, Mason McCall, Brooklyn McNabb and Chloe Powell
Third grade
Connor Bozeman, Giles Burns, Angel Chavez, Jagger Earls, Maddox Hayward, Mason Lee, Dixie McMichael, Breeleigh McNabb, Peyton Raynes, Collin Singletary and Chandler Williamson
Fourth grade
Raeleigh Davis, Bailey Harrell, Natalie Martin, Brian McCall, Maycee McKenzie, Oakley Parker, Blaine Sartin, Cruz Stogner, Brody Stringer, Mendi Stringer, Keegan Stuckey, Tucker Thornhill and Jaxon Walker
Fifth grade
Brodi Buckley, Trent Buckley, Duncan Cook, Carson Elkins, Tate English, Gil Giles, Lainey Holmes, Aiden Livingston, Zac McCain, Leah Mills, Emily Niven, Fletcher Rawls, Madison Reed, Rhylie Sandifer, Owen Singletary, Sam Tolar and Macie Wilks
Sixth grade
Ryder Earls, Harley Herring, Madie Lee and Aiden McEwen
Seventh grade
Brody Bass, Caleb Bass, Madison Bond, Tessa Brown, Hayden Brumfield, Ayden Buckley, Charlee Franks, Ethan King, Lexie Lawrence, Zane Ortega and Sophie Regan
Eighth grade
Brooklyn Anderton, Ethan DiGiovanni, Parker Earls, Casey Haddox, Kaydence Harrell, Hailey Lott, Charleigh McDuffie, Grant Stogner and Megan Stringer
Ninth grade
Gracie Andrews, Rylee Anthony, Eli Beard, Breanna Bertone, Holton Hartzog, Hannah Mills, Ashlee Nicholson, Lydia Pace, Carter Rowell, Holdyn Sandifer, Preston Sauls, Mason Smith, Lucas Stringer and Lizzie Sullivan
10th grade
Kaylee Baughman, Alana Bullock, Hays Carley, Caden Jones, Myla McLaughlin, Jacob Reid and Hunter Wells
11th grade
Conner Dyess, Dylan Elkins, Brittany Louge, London Meitzler, Sydney Phelps and Lexie Taylor
12th grade
Hunter Courtney, Colby Creel, Lindsey Davis, Gracie Graham, Kylan Reagan, Cody Robbins, Peyton Rowell, Ethan Stringer and Kyla Williams