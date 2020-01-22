CA announces academic honor rolls

The following students at Columbia Academy made the All A’s Honor Roll during the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year:

First grade

Parker Barnes, Angus Barrett, Drew Baughman, Kortlyn Bracey, Wyatt Breeland, Malena Broom, Emma Douglas, Andrew Fortenberry, Natalynn Fortenberry, Lillie Ginn, Trinity Holmes, Carson Lee, Parker Livingston, Eli McDaniel, Landry McDaniel, McKinzley Miller, Presleigh Patterson, Amelia Poole, Maycee Raynes, Paislee Reed, Addison Smith, Charlotte Stinson, Tyler Stringer and Matthew Williamson

Second grade

Brooklyn Agoglia, Allie Bennett, Claire Bennett, Charlee Kate Bond, Kinsley Breeland, Lizzie Bullock, Ava Cubley, Corey J. Davis, Piper Dease, Londyn Delaney, Presley Haddox, Cash Harrison, Paylin Havard, Morgan McKenzie, Andrew Niven, Kaden Pendarvis, Vann Price, Emerie Ramshur, Lizzi Robbins, Drew Rowley, Maks Smith and Kale Willoughby,

Third grade

Alli Burrell, Brayden Dyess, McClaine Fairburn, Rylee Freeman, Sydnee McCain, Adalynn Nace, Alyssa Pierce, Marley Smith and Sloan Thomas

Fourth grade

Ava Baughman, Beau Bracey, Jayce Bracey, Emmi Burrell, Will Fagan, Kate Fortenberry, Keely Fuqua, Weston Higgs, Skylar Lee, Olivia Corinne Lindley, Cody McMurry, Emma Mitchell, Kipten Reid, Bryleigh Robertson, Sydney Sartin, Alexis Smith, Kelsey Smith, Jax Speights, Colton Speir, Ava Stinson and Bailey Williamson

Fifth grade

Grace Bennett, Macey Branch, Avery Bryan, Tucker Dement, Noah DuBois, Parker Dykes, Carter Harrison, Crimson Hawkins, Kara Herring, Cara McMichael, Carter McMichael, Kalli Populis, Carlee Pounds, Braxton Sandifer, Ethan Stringer, Carson Stuart and Peyton Wells

Sixth grade

Presley Branch, Taylor Breland, Eli Bullock, Paisley Courtney, Reed Duncan, Hunter Fite, Noah Fortenberry, Daniel Lowery, Maddox McDaniel, Caitlin McMichael, Kendel Miller, Carter Pennington, Hallie Pittman, Caydence Smith, Maggie Smith, Briley Speights, Bella Stringer, Kennedy Thomas, Will Thomas and Raelee Welch

Seventh grade

Austin Baughman, Levi Green, Cooper McCain, Madelyn McKenzie, Blair Pounds, Macy Robertson, Maggie Kate Rogers, Carlee Beth Rowell, Macie Sartin, Jackson Speir, Briley Sullivan, Kyndall Thornhill, Allie Watts and Zach Zehentner

Eighth grade

Ema Crain, Caleb DuBois, Wyatt Gautreau, Emily Guy, Haley Haddox, Ian McEwen, Nick Reagan, Cameron Rogers, Dillon Rowley, Peyton Rowley, Molly Sauls, Camilla Smith and Kandace Upton

Ninth grade

Sam or Samantha Graves, Riley Grace Howell, Caleb King, Anna Price Mattox, Peyton McCain, Lauren McDaniel, Cooper Moree, Zach Ortega and Maggie Wilks

10th grade

Presley Dease, Abigail Fagan, Cody Flynt, Chandlar Havard, Mattie Jones, Ben Mitchell, Jeffrey Pennington, Samantha Ragan, Emily Regan and Hannah Rogers

11th grade

Olivia Adams, Drake Arrington, Marlie Barnes, Hagen Bracey, Jaylyn Bridgman, Trevor Courtney, Bracey DiGiovanni, Kristen Gay, Maggie Hammond, Robert Johnson, Mariah McRaney, Ina Parker, Katie Price, James Ragan and Maddie Claire Sauls

12th grade

Tate Duncan, Geoffrey Dyess, Gracie Jones, Trenity Key, Lindsey McLaughlin, Ras Pace, Riles Stuart, Colby Thompson, Maggie Townsend, Ladner Watts and Slade Wilks

The following students at Columbia Academy made the All A’s and B’s Honor Roll during the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year:

First grade

Dean Dement

Second grade

Preston Breeland, Colton Broom, Makenna Brumfield, Ava Hathorn, Mason McCall, Brooklyn McNabb and Chloe Powell

Third grade

Connor Bozeman, Giles Burns, Angel Chavez, Jagger Earls, Maddox Hayward, Mason Lee, Dixie McMichael, Breeleigh McNabb, Peyton Raynes, Collin Singletary and Chandler Williamson

Fourth grade

Raeleigh Davis, Bailey Harrell, Natalie Martin, Brian McCall, Maycee McKenzie, Oakley Parker, Blaine Sartin, Cruz Stogner, Brody Stringer, Mendi Stringer, Keegan Stuckey, Tucker Thornhill and Jaxon Walker

Fifth grade

Brodi Buckley, Trent Buckley, Duncan Cook, Carson Elkins, Tate English, Gil Giles, Lainey Holmes, Aiden Livingston, Zac McCain, Leah Mills, Emily Niven, Fletcher Rawls, Madison Reed, Rhylie Sandifer, Owen Singletary, Sam Tolar and Macie Wilks

Sixth grade

Ryder Earls, Harley Herring, Madie Lee and Aiden McEwen

Seventh grade

Brody Bass, Caleb Bass, Madison Bond, Tessa Brown, Hayden Brumfield, Ayden Buckley, Charlee Franks, Ethan King, Lexie Lawrence, Zane Ortega and Sophie Regan

Eighth grade

Brooklyn Anderton, Ethan DiGiovanni, Parker Earls, Casey Haddox, Kaydence Harrell, Hailey Lott, Charleigh McDuffie, Grant Stogner and Megan Stringer

Ninth grade

Gracie Andrews, Rylee Anthony, Eli Beard, Breanna Bertone, Holton Hartzog, Hannah Mills, Ashlee Nicholson, Lydia Pace, Carter Rowell, Holdyn Sandifer, Preston Sauls, Mason Smith, Lucas Stringer and Lizzie Sullivan

10th grade

Kaylee Baughman, Alana Bullock, Hays Carley, Caden Jones, Myla McLaughlin, Jacob Reid and Hunter Wells

11th grade

Conner Dyess, Dylan Elkins, Brittany Louge, London Meitzler, Sydney Phelps and Lexie Taylor

12th grade

Hunter Courtney, Colby Creel, Lindsey Davis, Gracie Graham, Kylan Reagan, Cody Robbins, Peyton Rowell, Ethan Stringer and Kyla Williams