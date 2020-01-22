East Marion High honors

East Marion High honorsBy SUBMITTED TO C-P,
The following students at East Marion High School made the Superintendent’s List (all As) during Term 2 of 2019-2020:
Ninth grade
Kristian Day, Anyla Jackson, John Johnson and Toni Johnson
10th grade
Nicholas Colvin, Adriana Faith Cook, Ta'kyla Gathright, Ja'don Patton, Shamyah Sims and Michaya Wilson
11th grade
Kristianna Day and A'kyrah Price
12th grade
Jaheim Burkett, Hope Cook, Kaitlyn Echols and Jordan Jackson
The following students at East Marion High School made the Principal’s List (As and Bs) during Term 2 of 2019-2020:
Seventh grade
Adrinae Aikens, Jada Burton, Amariah Holloway, Jayda Porter, Le'aziah Rawls, Luciana Robinson, Alyssa Watts and Chyna Wells
Eighth grade
Victoria Baughman, Isabelle Haddox, Kyara Hendricks, Leigha Taylor and Kaidance Tucker
Ninth grade
Janasia Aaron, Kailey Allen, Carmiyah Bullock, Marquise Decuire, Laklyn Haddox, Kyla Jenkins, Jacob Johnson, Dakota Lowery, Yalaijah Moses, Iyanna Rawls, Jaycee Ryals, Gracie Sanders, Summer Slocum, Joshae Williams and Trevor Williamson
10th grade
Mariah Allen, Sarah Beach, Destinee Brady, Destiny Brown, Rayla Expose, Sarah Haddox, Jamieson Hooks, Kaylon Jackson, Dorian Johnson, Tristin Johnson-Lewis, Ja Quarious Jones, Amber Lambert, Terry Lisenby, Alexis Lott, Terance Nelson, Laniya Penry, Nenna Primas, Heather Raybourn and Deundre Ruffin
11th grade
Aaliyah Howard, Azariyah Magee, Vashon Sims and Jarvas Williams
12th grade
Devin Daniels, Payton Hill, Alexis Lee, Katora Leonard, Ontariunna Marsalis, Raven Newell, Andrew Price and Ashanti Ruffin