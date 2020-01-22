East Marion High honors

The following students at East Marion High School made the Superintendent’s List (all As) during Term 2 of 2019-2020:

Ninth grade

Kristian Day, Anyla Jackson, John Johnson and Toni Johnson

10th grade

Nicholas Colvin, Adriana Faith Cook, Ta'kyla Gathright, Ja'don Patton, Shamyah Sims and Michaya Wilson

11th grade

Kristianna Day and A'kyrah Price

12th grade

Jaheim Burkett, Hope Cook, Kaitlyn Echols and Jordan Jackson

The following students at East Marion High School made the Principal’s List (As and Bs) during Term 2 of 2019-2020:

Seventh grade

Adrinae Aikens, Jada Burton, Amariah Holloway, Jayda Porter, Le'aziah Rawls, Luciana Robinson, Alyssa Watts and Chyna Wells

Eighth grade

Victoria Baughman, Isabelle Haddox, Kyara Hendricks, Leigha Taylor and Kaidance Tucker

Ninth grade

Janasia Aaron, Kailey Allen, Carmiyah Bullock, Marquise Decuire, Laklyn Haddox, Kyla Jenkins, Jacob Johnson, Dakota Lowery, Yalaijah Moses, Iyanna Rawls, Jaycee Ryals, Gracie Sanders, Summer Slocum, Joshae Williams and Trevor Williamson

10th grade

Mariah Allen, Sarah Beach, Destinee Brady, Destiny Brown, Rayla Expose, Sarah Haddox, Jamieson Hooks, Kaylon Jackson, Dorian Johnson, Tristin Johnson-Lewis, Ja Quarious Jones, Amber Lambert, Terry Lisenby, Alexis Lott, Terance Nelson, Laniya Penry, Nenna Primas, Heather Raybourn and Deundre Ruffin

11th grade

Aaliyah Howard, Azariyah Magee, Vashon Sims and Jarvas Williams

12th grade

Devin Daniels, Payton Hill, Alexis Lee, Katora Leonard, Ontariunna Marsalis, Raven Newell, Andrew Price and Ashanti Ruffin 

