West Elementary names honor roll

The following students made the honor rolls for the second nine weeks of the 2019-2020 school year at West Marion Elementary:

Fourth Grade Superintendent’s List (All As):

Joshua Triston Anthony, Ethan Lloyd Binkley, Beverly Jolene Foil, Sarah Elizabeth Heitman, Alexie Rae Kingston, Ellie Grace Miller, Kendall Chloe Rowell and Hayden Elizabeth Stringer.

Fourth Grade Principal’s List (As & Bs):

Brantley Joe Bullock, Elijah Tate Coyne, Kehan Ryan Goar, Layla Haiden Harvey, Tylon Devonnaire Henderson, Elijah James Hickman, Kaydence Ja'nae James, Hunter Todd Lewis, Hayley Neveah Lowery, Alissa Diane O'Quinn, Callie Belle Pittman, Kallie Danielle Raynes, Hayden Charles Shirley, Lexie Brooke Stringer, Kamryn Alyse Thornhill and Addison Michelle Walters.

Fifth Grade Superintendent’s List (All As):

Ashlynn Hope Broom, Kylar Sky Brumfield, Olivia Marie Caves, Zowie Renee Cox, Nathan Bradley Foster, Alexandra Marie Gonzalez, Briley Kay Martin, Kaydence Jocelyn Pace, Matalyn Rose Peak, Emileigh Grace Pounds, Victoria Isabella Prestenbach, Holly Ann Street, McKenzie Shae Stringer, Lacey Leann Turnage, Brydon Joseph Walley, Rebekah Leigh White and Madison Darcelle Young.

Fifth Grade Principal’s List (As & Bs):

Zoe Renee Adams, Jaydrain Jermaine Barnes, Nicholette Paige Buker, Shannon Oriah Marie Christopher, Indy Zsari Vail Cox, Jayden Lee Crenshaw, Josalyn Mariah Davis, Kyesha Brianna Dillon, Joshua Gracyn Eaton, Eian Heath Gore, Isaac Dwayne Hickman, Renejah Tatiyanna Jefferson, Madison Rhylie Jerkins, A’nassia Shontele Johnson, Samantha Alesana Nicole Lambert, Darren Allen Lewis, Skyler Faith McDaniel, Mayla Royell McGhee, Jaelyn Marie McKenzie, Joseph Cole Morgan, Austin Anthony Para, Michael Kaden Patterson, Maci Lou Peavy, Marlena ShayLynn Pilkington, Audalynn Deyonce Unique Pittman, Remy Landen Powell, Damorri Khalil Rayford, April Mae Reeves, Kimberly Lynn Singley, Chantelle Louise Smith, Braylon Eron Bradley Stogner, Elijah Lane Stogner, Gracie Leigh Stringer, Sage Orion Swaja, Skyla Jade Weillion, Jayce Allen Vince and Samera Jade Woodward.

Sixth Grade Superintendent’s List (All As):

Mason Alan Crawford, Jayda Brooke Davis, Benjamin Wesley Declement, Matthew Ryan Hammond, Landon Cade Holman, James Walter Lee III, Chanley Grace McNabb Baylee Ann Parrett and Zariah Aleise Thompson.

Sixth Grade Principal’s List (As & Bs):

Conner Wes Baughman, Wanda Marie Coyne, Jaxsen Carter Crawford, McKenzie Reese Dalton, Zackiria Amiya Dement, Colton Reed Gartman, Karleigh Joanna Goar, Aliyah Maria Graham, Everhett Wayne Graham, Zoey Elizabeth Graham, Chloe Haden, Juddson Michael Harmon, Matthew Morris Jackson, Shakiya Janae Johnson, COrden Antonio-Ray Lee, Kheiland Corde’ Magee, Dean O’Neil Moran, Mercedes Elizibeth Nolan, Gracyn Lane Odom, Alaina Lynn Peak, Laney Brooke Robison, Elizabeth Faith Smith, Drake Antonio Sumrall, Layla Deeann Thomas, Keltey Gracelyn Whaley and Emily Grace Williams.