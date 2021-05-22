Lady Eagles shortstop Adrinae Aikens is among the nominees for both Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.
West Marion’s Olivia Miller is nominated for both Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year.
Columbia Academy first baseman Allie Watts is in the running for both Offensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.
Lady Wildcats senior Kacey Stampley is nominated for Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.
Now that high school baseball and softball has wrapped up in Marion County, it’s time to hand out some hardware to the county’s biggest stars. Nominations for baseball’s awards will be in Thursday’s edition of The Columbian-Progress, but it’s time now to get into softball’s best players.
Nominated for the county’s Most Valuable Player are Columbia’s Kacey Stampley, West Marion’s Oli...
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.