Lady Eagles shortstop Adrinae Aikens is among the nominees for both Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

West Marion’s Olivia Miller is nominated for both Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year.

Columbia Academy first baseman Allie Watts is in the running for both Offensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

Lady Wildcats senior Kacey Stampley is nominated for Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.