Thursday night Hope Outdoors will host a banquet at Magnolia Grille, to raise money for its annual hunt with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the meal at 7 p.m.

The idea of the banquet came to be when Brent Pendleton with Hope Outdoors talked with Krae Morgan and Danny Patterson. The three of them realized that a lot of money could be raised at a banquet that will serve the local chapter and allow the money to be kept in the local chapter.

"God has blessed it so much already," Pendleton said.

Hope Outdoors is an organization with a chapter in Marion County that provides hunts for people with disabilities and special needs. One weekend a year, different churches come together to host and provide food for the weekend while individuals are teamed up with guides and taken into the woods to enjoy the great outdoors.

This season’s hunt will be the weekend of Feb. 4 and 5. Life Church will be the host church with First Baptist Church, Morgantown Church of God and Woodlawn Church assisting with food.

The ministry does not stop there. The chapter has enough volunteers to allow the caregivers of the hunters a much-needed break. While the hunters are in the woods, the caregivers are treated to special things as well over the weekend.

With the funds raised, the chapter will be able to purchase the equipment it needs to accommodate the special needs of the hunter, such as shooting devices that will allow the hunter to fire a gun, regardless of the handicap or physical disability.

The organization does all of this at no cost to the families of the hunter.

At the banquet, there will be a $10,000 cash drawdown, as well as other door prizes.

There are three levels of sponsorships available or people can purchase individual tickets at $100 each. There is an option to just purchase the meal for $25, which will be sold at the door. However, this ticket will not be eligible to participate in the drawdown.

Tickets are available at Bumpers Tires & Accessories, Columbia Pawn & Rental, Waldo’s Sports Center and at the door.

For more information, call Pendleton at (601) 549-0505.