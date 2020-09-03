The next time Columbia native Anthony Alford takes the field, he’ll be doing so in a new uniform and in a new country.

The former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was claimed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates Aug. 27 and should make his debut with the Buccos this week.

Alford said he’s very excited to join the Pirates and that it’s going to be a good opportunity for him.

“It’s a change of scenery with new faces,” he said Monday during a phone interview. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’m stoked about it.”

Alford got caught in a numbers crunch in Toronto as the Blue Jays needed a roster spot to activate a spot starter Aug. 20 for the nightcap of a doubleheader. Because he was out of options — players become out of options when they’ve been in the majors during parts of three seasons — the outfielder was designated for assignment and became subject to the waiver wire. The waiver period is seven days long, and if a player isn’t claimed he remains with the organization. However, the Pirates put a claim in and acquired him.

Thanks to numerous injuries, Alford never got the chance to establish himself as an everyday starter in Toronto. Going into the 2017 season he was one of the top prospects in all of baseball and got called up to the big leagues with a chance to become a starter after batting .325 through 33 games in Double-A.

But four days after making his debut, he broke the hamate bone in his wrist moment before he connected for his first hit. While he recovered to play the final two months of the season, he did so in the minors.

That offseason the Blue Jays traded for Randal Grichuk, an established starter, blocking Alford at the major league level. Over the past two-and-a-half seasons, Alford has been shuffled back-and-forth between the minors and majors as needed by Toronto with no openings for him to become a starter.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound righty played in 13 games this season for the Blue Jays mainly as a late-inning defensive replacement and pinch runner. He had three hits in 16 at-bats, including a home run, and stole three bases.

Now he will get the opportunity to prove himself worthy of being an everyday starter in Pittsburgh with Pirates manager Derek Shelton saying Sunday that Alford will be part of a rotation in center field with Cole Tucker and Jason Martin until one of them emerges as the guy.

“He’s unbelievably athletic,” Shelton said of Alford. “He’s explosive. He’s going to be a guy on the bases who’s going to be exciting. Once he gets moving, it’s fast and it’s powerful.”

Shelton added that before claiming Alford, Pittsburgh’s front office identified some aspects of Alford’s swing and approach at the plate they believe he can improve on to unlock the potential that once had him pegged as a potential superstar.

Alford said potentially getting to play every day at the major league would be huge for his career.

“I don’t think people realize how tough it is when you don’t play every day. Coming off the bench and seeing spot starts, that’s tough and hard to do. It’s hard to be productive that way. In baseball you can go 0-for-4 one day than 4-for-4 the next. Being able to get in a rhythm playing every day, that’s big,” he said.

Alford said he went through the mandatory COVID intake over the weekend and had his first workout with the Pirates Monday. He said he’s not sure when he’ll make his debut with Pittsburgh, especially considering he needs to get back up to speed since he hasn’t played since Aug. 19, but it’s expected to be sometime this week. He was activated to the 26-man roster Tuesday afternoon.

Alford spent eight years in the Blue Jays organization after being selected in the third round of the 2012 draft out of high school. He was a dual-sport athlete initially, playing quarterback at Southern Miss in 2012 while playing in the minors during the summer. He transferred to Ole Miss and made the switch to safety before giving up football to focus solely on baseball in 2014.

It’s a little disappointing for him to be leaving the Blue Jays because it’s the team that drafted him, the organization he grew up with and the club he made it to the big leagues with. But Alford said there are very few players who stay with one organization these days and that he’s ready for a new challenge.

“I think for me it’s time I get out and be somewhere I can play every day and show what I can do at the big league level,” he said.