Despite being the defending south state champions, Columbia Academy has struggled through its first 15 games. With four starters graduating and Macey Jones transferring, head coach Dale Watts said the Lady Cougars (4-11) are essentially rebuilding on the fly.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers