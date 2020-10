The Columbia Academy Cougars remained winless Friday as they were blown out 51-0 by Lamar School on their homecoming night. Head coach Randy Butler said the Cougars (0-7) continue to play hard but don’t always smart. He said at times when you look up at a lopsided score like he and the Cougars have done in several games this year, a lot of times it’s because the other team is a lot ...