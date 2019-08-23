CHS band ready to defend crown

To have a successful band program you need family, community and administrative support, Leslie Fortenberry says.

And the Columbia High School band director said she is very proud to say she has all of the above — not only for her personally but also for the entire Wildcats squad.

“And lots of drilling on fundamentals the entire time,” she added.

Under the drum major of Sawyer McDowell, this year’s show is “Along Came a Spider.”

“It will have an eerie feeling,” Fortenberry said.

She said they do not want to give out too many details of the show so the audience will be surprised.

The band is coming off a great year, which included winning the state championship at Northwest Rankin High School. The band has consistently stayed among the top high school marching bands in Mississippi for decades.

It has 105 members this year, an increase from 82 members last year.

One of things that strengthens the program is the week-long band camp held every year at Pearl River Community College. The students stay on campus for the week and work hard on fundamentals.

Fortenberry said the band will be competing in four competitions this year: Oak Grove on Oct. 5, Gulf Coast Regional Festival on Oct. 12, West Harrison on Oct. 19 and State on Nov. 2.

She said her biggest focus this year is personal growth.

“I want every band member to grow,” she said.

Fortenberry said last year the students had great attitude and determination and it got the band the championship.

“This year I want the same thing great attitude and determination to give it your best,” she said.