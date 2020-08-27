The Columbia Wildcats football team will begin their season Sept. 4 after all.

They were originally scheduled to play host to Wilkinson County, but Wilkinson opted for a district-only scheduled this year.

Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback confirmed Monday, though, that the Wildcats will now open their season at Mendenhall, which Columbia beat 59-6 in the opener a year ago.

Columbia had Mendenhall scheduled initially, but the game was lost when the season was pushed back two weeks by the coronavirus pandemic. Then Columbia was going to play Mendenhall in a jamboree, but once Wilkinson changed course the two schools were able to schedule the regular season bout.

Now all four Marion County schools will be taking the field Sept. 4, with three staying in the county. East Marion will play host to West Marion and Columbia Academy will host Brookhaven Academy while the Wildcats go on the road to Mendenhall.