Four matches into the season, the East Marion Eagles are yet to lose a set and are looking like the team that has dominated the regular season the past three years. The Eagles (4-0) swept Seminary 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20 Aug. 25, Salem 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14 Monday and Perry Central 25-12, 25-13 and 25-12 Tuesday, all at home. Head coach Mandell Echols said the Eagles have started ...