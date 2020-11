It took until Monday night for the East Marion Eagles to know their first-round opponent, but after Collins shut out St. Patrick the Eagles will be the No. 3 seed from Region 8 and will travel to Union (7-2) Friday night. East Marion and Union shared one common opponent this season in Newton, who the Eagles lost to 24-22 Friday and the Yellowjackets beat 35-12 Oct. 2. The Yellowja...