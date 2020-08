The nets were up and players were sliding on their knees as the volleyball season began Monday in Marion County. On its senior night, East Marion (1-0) got the job done to begin the year, sweeping South Pike 25-14, 25-14 and 25-8. However, head coach Mandell Echols said the seniors — Azariyah Magee, Lia Smith, Dyani Weary and Selena Jackson — didn’t play as well as he thought they...