The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that all fall sports, including football, will be pushed to the spring.

"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," NJCAA President & CEO Christopher Parker said in a statement. "Our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place."

The biggest effect for players hailing from Marion County will be on the gridiron, with the county currently having nine football players at the junior college level. They include Jones College sophomore Kevon Cloyd and freshman Jordyn Mahaffey; Pearl River Community College sophomore Reagan Davis and freshman Teshonne Franklin; East Central Community College freshmen Sadarion Magee and Ethan Bond; Hinds Community College freshmen Jordan Aaron and Justin Lee; and East Mississippi Community College freshman Josh Ham.

Spring sports, including baseball and softball, will remain intact with minor adjustments to their schedules.