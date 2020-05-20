Little leaguers resume practice

While the season was pushed back a couple of months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dean Griner is planning to begin playing games June 1. It will certainly look a little bit different with guidelines in place to limit players being grouped together in dugouts or huddles. Water coolers are prohibited, players are asked to provide their own refreshments and anyone running a fever or feeling sick will be encouraged to stay home. Participants also must have a guardian sign a waiver to play. For practices, parents are being asked to remain in their cars and limit bringing siblings to the ballpark.

Pictured Above: Shortstop TJ Fisk throws to first base Monday as Dean Griner began practicing for the first time as teams gear up for the season. | Photo by Joshua Campbell