It was all Trojans on the West side Friday night as they jumped on the Sumrall Bobcats early and never looked back en route to a 42-0 victory. The Bobcats’ strength going in was their passing game, but West Marion (2-1) limited quarterback John Ford to just one completion in 15 attempts that went for negative-2 yards while picking him off twice. “It’s not what I expected,” West Ma...