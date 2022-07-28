Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of August 02, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-KA-00244-COA

Willie Bays a/k/a Willie Bays, Sr. v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0018; Ruling Date: 01/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Webster; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Coahoma County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-00488-COA

Jacob B. Ainsworth v. Marilyn Ainsworth Plunk and Crystal A. Ainsworth; Smith Chancery Court; LC Case #: 65CH1:15-cv-00143-DS; Ruling Date: 04/06/2021; Ruling Judge: David Shoemake; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CA-00544-COA

Valerie Terpening, Individually, and as Guardian and Next Friend of D.L., a Minor, and as Administratrix of The Estate of Ginger Callegan, Deceased, and on behalf of all Wrongful Death Beneficiaries v. F.L. Crane & Sons, Inc.; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:20-cv-00028-DH; Ruling Date: 05/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-KA-00592-COA

Lonnie Nalls, Jr. a/k/a Lonnie Nalls a/k/a Lonnie Lee Nalls v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-00033; Ruling Date: 04/20/2021; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Washington County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CP-00704-COA

Carnell Green v. Poirrier Properties L.L.C. and Poirrier Farms, Inc.; Amite Chancery Court; LC Case #: 03CH1:13-cv-00176-DKH; Ruling Date: 05/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Debbra Halford; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2018-CA-00664-COA

Anthony Terrell Booker a/k/a Anthony Booker a/k/a Robert Booker v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2003-10,660(3); Ruling Date: 03/28/2018; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed on behalf of Anthony Terrell Booker is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant. Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00711-COA

Lorenzo Manuel v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 15-cr-660; Ruling Date: 10/06/2017; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00816-COA

Rickey Troy Bridges v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:18-cv-00161; Ruling Date: 04/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.