Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of January 17, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-KA-01263-COA

Roy L. Jones a/k/a Roy Lee Jones v. State of Mississippi; Claiborne Circuit Court; LC Case #: 11CI1:20-cr-00015-THI; Ruling Date: 10/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Claiborne County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CP-00977-COA

Christopher H. Creel a/k/a Christopher Houston Creel v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:21-cv-00063-JM; Ruling Date: 06/23/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Mills; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-01259-COA

Doris Smith v. State of Mississippi; Wilkinson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0013; Ruling Date: 10/06/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-KA-01340-COA

George Anderson a/k/a George Yahim Anderson v. State of Mississippi; Union Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2020-000052; Ruling Date: 09/01/2021; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Union County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

XX 2021-CA-00306-COA

Kelton K. Hathorne, Sr. a/k/a Kelton K. Hathorne v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cv-00095; Ruling Date: 03/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Concurs. Wilson, P.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CA-01113-COA

Patricia Brooks v. Renee Dawn Jeffreys, Individually, and on Behalf of CBR Cleaning Services; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:19-cv-00260; Ruling Date: 09/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01409-COA

One Hundred Fifty-Three Thousand Three Hundred Forty Dollars ($153,340.00) in United States Currency and Gene Parnell Taylor v. State of Mississippi Ex Rel. Rankin County Sheriff's Office; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00052-JE; Ruling Date: 12/10/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00605-COA

Liberty National Life Insurance Company v. Kinslee Hancock; Pontotoc Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-199 (W) (PO); Ruling Date: 04/30/2021; Ruling Judge: John White; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Greenlee, J. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Greenlee, J., Join This Opinion.