Listed below is the recent COVID-19 update for the state of Mississippi.

NOTE: Due to MSDH reporting changes, COVID-19 updates will now be made weekly, every Tuesday rather than daily.

New cases of COVID-19:

3,379*

*New COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH for November 29 - December 05.

New COVID-19 positive test results reported to MSDH for this time period.

New COVID-19 related deaths:

15

Four deaths occurred between November 24 and December 4.

Eleven deaths occurred between October 1 and November 20, identified from death certificate reports.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Active outbreaks: 76

An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

Vaccinations

All Mississippians aged 12 or older are now eligible for vaccination.

- Find a free drive-through vaccination appointment at one of the MSDH drive-through vaccination sites. Parents of persons 16-17 years old should call 877-978-6453 to schedule a drive-through appointment or to get help with any appointment.

- Find a pharmacy or clinic near you offering vaccinations

More about vaccination providers and vaccination appointments

Follow daily vaccination progress: Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccination Report

Hospitalizations

Explore local hospital capacity and bed use with the MSDH interactive map of hospitals

Look for the most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations chart on the website HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

State Totals and Trend

Totals of all Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths for 2020 and 2021.

- Total COVID-19 cases: 943,402

- Total COVID-19 related deaths: 13,051

Cases by Date of Illness

This chart tracks COVID-19 cases according to the date the person first became ill, rather than the date of test results. It's the standard way of following the course of a disease in a population. The black average line helps identify upward or downward trending. (In the few cases where date of illness has not yet been determined, testing date is used.) Since we are still receiving reports of illnesses that began up to two weeks ago, expect the more recent dates on this chart to change.

What You Can Do

- Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

- Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

- Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

- Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

- Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.

- Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See our guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/ covid19test

More Data and Information

- COVID-19 cases, data and statistics

- Guidance and preventive measures

- Find COVID-19 testing near you

- General COVID-19 information

- Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline: 877-978-6453

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week

