Governor Tate Reeves said near optimal water pressure has been restored in Jackson—no city tanks at low levels.

Reeves said local staff worked with 10 loaner experts from Florida, Georgia and Louisiana to complete emergency repairs in days for tens of thousands of dollars, not years and millions of dollars.

Reeves said the state got involved because 150,000 being unable to flush their toilets would have soon turned into chaos.

His video announcement is posted below: