Hannan is a former Member of European Parliament who was a founder of Vote Leave, the United Kingdom’s official campaign in favor of leaving the European Union.

Mississippi Center for Public Policy hosted Lord Daniel Hannan today for a conversation on American freedom and Mississippi’s role in both preserving and promoting that message of liberty in the state’s public policy debates.

Hannan is an author and columnist. He has served on the United Kingdom Board of Trade and as a Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party responsible for its international relations. He has taught at the University of Buckingham and the University of Francisco Marroquín, and has written nine books, including the New York Times bestseller Inventing Freedom: How the English-Speaking Peoples Made the Modern World. Hannon sat as a Conservative Member of European Parliament for 21 years and was a founder of Vote Leave.

Y’all Politics was on hand to hear from Lord Hannan. Below is what he and MCPP’s Douglas Carswell had to say ahead of the luncheon.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder of Y'all Politics --