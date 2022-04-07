Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of April 05, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00404-COA

Reginald Barnes v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-0-618-00EFP; Ruling Date: 12/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-01101-COA

Stanley Devine and Roger Beardain v. Cardinal Health 110, LLC; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2018-0009M; Ruling Date: 09/21/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01606-COA

Elton Hartzler v. Randy Bosarge; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:10-cv-00070-KJ; Ruling Date: 10/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: Superior Builders & Developers Inc.'s motion to dismiss this appeal as interlocutory is granted. The opinion issued on March 16, 2021, is withdrawn, and this appeal is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. All costs of this appeal are assessed to the appellant. Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., not participating. Order entered 04/11/2022.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00853-COA

John Doe v. Jane Doe; Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-1431(1); Ruling Date: 07/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., would grant. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01090-COA

Thomas Kevin Braswell v. Ladonna Jo Braswell; Grenada Chancery Court; LC Case #: 22CH1:15-cv-00308; Ruling Date: 07/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01371-COA

John Aaron Nunn a/k/a John A. Nunn a/k/a John Nunn v. State of Mississippi; Prentiss Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-000229; Ruling Date: 06/03/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Mills, Jr.; Disposition: The appellant's pro se motion for an out-of-time appeal is granted. The motion to withdraw and substitute counsel is granted. Clay S. Nails and April Bostick Braddock shall be allowed to withdraw, and George Holmes shall be substituted as counsel for the appellant. Order entered 04/11/2022.