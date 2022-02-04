Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of February 08, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-01414-COA

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, A Mutual Insurance Company v. Brown and Brown of Mississippi, LLC; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:18-cv-00054; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Reversed, Rendered, and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

XXX 2020-KA-00299-COA

Jamie D. Ladner a/k/a Jamie Daryl Ladner a/k/a Jamie Ladner v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2019- 428; Ruling Date: 02/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating. Specially Concurring Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee and Lawrence, JJ., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CA-00728-COA

Michael Aaron Nowell v. Cynthia Stewart f/k/a Cynthia Nowell; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2013-127; Ruling Date: 07/01/2020; Ruling Judge: John McLaurin, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01205-COA

Gerald Mangum a/k/a Gerald Lee Mangum v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00509; Ruling Date: 09/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CA-01391-COA

United Services Automobile Association a/k/a USAA v. Taylor Moffatt; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:18-cv-00215-KJ; Ruling Date: 11/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2019-KA-01621-COA

Clarence Lee Lowe, Jr. a/k/a Clarence Lowe a/k/a Clarence Lowe, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-174W; Ruling Date: 10/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, McDonald and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01854-COA

Anthony W. Carter a/k/a Anthony Carter a/k/a Anthony Warren Carter v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2017-49-KR1; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00433-COA

In the Matter of the Estate of Lester Randle, Deceased: Tumika Randle Webber and Sylvester Randle v. Dorothy Meeks Randle; Leflore Chancery Court; LC Case #: 42CH1:18-pr-00028; Ruling Date: 01/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Watosa Sanders; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00698-COA

Walters Investments, Inc. v. Robert H. Spell; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:17-cv-00357; Ruling Date: 06/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00750-COA

HL&C Marion, LLC v. DIMA Homes, Inc.; Marion Chancery Court; LC Case #: 46CH1:19-cv-00071-G; Ruling Date: 03/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00936-COA

Anthony K. Hood and Barbara L. Hood v. City of Pearl, Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00199-JE; Ruling Date: 12/11/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Smith, J., would grant. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00091-COA

Jonathan Graham Embrey v. Maria Young; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:18-cv-00309; Ruling Date: 01/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.