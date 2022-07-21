Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of July 26, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00066-COA

Alize Joemise Boyd a/k/a Alize Boyd v. State of Mississippi; Alcorn Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2019-059; Ruling Date: 12/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Michael Mills, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Alcorn County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00483-COA

Johnny R. Walker, Jr. a/k/a Johnny Ray Walker a/k/a Johnny R. Walker v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-00008-AM-1; Ruling Date: 03/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Anthony Mozingo; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-00038-COA

Gregg Garner v. Rachel Garner; Lee Chancery Court; LC Case #: 20-0341-41-M; Ruling Date: 12/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Jacqueline Mask; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01277-COA

Sheila Gayden McGee, Individually and on behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Tony James Jr. v. Neel Schaffer Engineers and Planners Inc., Pike County, Mississippi, and Chad Toles; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:17-cv-00040; Ruling Date: 11/25/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01378-COA

Kurt Mishael Magee a/k/a Kurt M. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-2; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Consolidated with 2020-KA-01397-COA Allen Ray Haynes a/k/a Allen R. Haynes v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-1; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed on behalf of Kurt Mishael Magee is denied.

EN BANC

2020-KA-01397-COA

Allen Ray Haynes a/k/a Allen R. Haynes v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-1; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Consolidated with 2020-KA-01378-COA Kurt Mishael Magee a/k/a Kurt M. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Jefferson Davis Circuit Court; LC Case #: 33CI1:18-CR-00040-CM-2; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed on behalf of Allen Ray Haynes is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00048-COA

Tyree Camphor v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00054; Ruling Date: 12/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Disposition: The mandate is recalled, and the appellant's motion for time is granted. The appellant's June 23, 2022 motion for rehearing is accepted as timely. Order entered 07/21/2022.

EN BANC

2021-KA-01263-COA

Roy L. Jones a/k/a Roy Lee Jones v. State of Mississippi; Claiborne Circuit Court; LC Case #: 11CI1:20-cr-00015-THI; Ruling Date: 10/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Disposition: The State's motion to dismiss this appeal as untimely is denied. The appellant's motion to proceed out-of-time is granted. This appeal shall be allowed to proceed. The appellee's brief is due within thirty days of the entry of this order. Order entered 07/22/2022.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01324-COA

Floyd Andrew Lawrence, Jr. a/k/a Floyd Lawrence a/k/a Wiggie a/k/a Floyd Lawrence, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Wilkinson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-KR-0008; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Disposition: The appellant's motion to voluntarily dismiss this appeal is granted. This appeal is dismissed pursuant to Rule 42(b) of the Mississippi Rules of Appellate Procedure. All costs of this appeal are assessed to the appellant. Smith, J., not participating. Order entered 07/22/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00268-COA

Eddie Lavell Wilson a/k/a Eddie L. Wilson v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:21-cv-00083-DH; Ruling Date: 08/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, Eddie Lavell Wilson's untimely appeal is dismissed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Jackson County. Lawrence, J., not participating. Order entered 07/22/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00276-COA

Rayshon Lee Harrell a/k/a Rayshon Rodney Lee Harrell a/k/a Dolph v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:20-cr-00971-CW-1; Ruling Date: 01/24/2022; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Disposition: The appellant's pro se motion to reinstate this appeal is denied. Order entered 07/21/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00400-COA

David Lee Rice a/k/a David L. Rice a/k/a David Rice v. State of Mississippi; Sunflower Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0356; Ruling Date: 03/15/2022; Ruling Judge: Richard Smith; Disposition: The Sunflower County Circuit Court's judgment is affirmed. Because the circuit court has allowed the appellant to proceed in forma pauperis during this appeal, all costs are assessed to Sunflower County. All Judges agree. Order entered 07/25/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00459-COA

Eloy Gutierrez a/k/a Eloy Gutierrez-Reyes v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 27638; Ruling Date: 03/10/2017; Ruling Judge: William Chapman, III; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed for lack of an appealable judgment. Any outstanding motions filed by the appellant are dismissed as moot. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 07/21/2022.