Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of March 01, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CA-00520-COA

International Association of Certified Home Inspectors and Nick Gromicko v. HomeSafe Inspection, Inc.; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L15-013; Ruling Date: 09/17/2019; Ruling Judge: Andrew Howorth; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellants and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CA-01261-COA

William B. Dew v. P. Shawn Harris; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-CV-108-SC-BB; Ruling Date: 10/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Brian Burns; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-SA-00069-COA

In the Interest of L.T., K.T., E.T., and S.T.: Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services v. Youth Court of Warren County, Mississippi; Warren Youth Court; LC Case #: 20-125; Ruling Date: 12/04/2020; Ruling Judge: John Price, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-WC-00761-COA

Mississippi Department of Economic and Community Development v. General Reinsurance Corporation; LC Case #: 9617314-H-0894 & 0210486-; Ruling Date: 07/08/2020; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00883-COA

Kenneth Peyton Bryant v. Jennifer Hart Bryant; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:15-cv-01037; Ruling Date: 07/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., would grant.