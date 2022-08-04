Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of August 04, 2022:

89-R-99011-SCT

In Re: Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education; Disposition: Order appointing Helen Morris, Marcus A. McLelland, and Katherine K. Farese to three-year terms as members of the Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education effective August 1, 2022. Order Entered 7/27/22.

89-R-99016-SCT

In Re: Advisory Committee on Rules; Disposition: Order authorizing and directing the disbursement of $15,000.00 from the Court's Judicial System Operation Fund to the Mississippi Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules for its necessary work through September 30, 2022. Order entered 7/27/22.

2020-CA-00318-SCT

The City of Jackson, Mississippi v. Melanie Johnson and Pamela Harrion, Individually as Next Friends of Monica Harrion, Karla Lewis, Samuel Harrion, Jr. and Angela Harrion, Collectively being the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Ruth Helen Harrion; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:15-cv-00259-AHW; Ruling Date: 02/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Griffis, J., would grant.

X 2020-CT-00750-SCT

HL&C Marion, LLC v. DIMA Homes, Inc.; Marion Chancery Court; LC Case #: 46CH1:19-cv-00071-G; Ruling Date: 03/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Beam and Griffis, JJ., not participating.

2020-M-01417

Derrick Nelson a/k/a Derrick Demetrius Nelson v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0275-CR1K; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court filed pro se by Derrick Nelson is hereby denied. Finding that the present filing is frivolous, Nelson is hereby warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See En Banc Order, Fairley v. State, 2014-M-01185 (Miss. May 3, 2018) (citing Order, Bownes v. State, 2014-M-00478 (Miss. Sept. 20, 2017)). To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny Without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 7/27/22.

XX 2021-CT-00046-SCT

Omar K Humphrey v. Steve Holts, Chief of Police of the City of Senatobia, and John W. Champion, District Attorney; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:20-cv-00156; Ruling Date: 12/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed, and the Case is Remanded to the Court of Appeals. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Specially Concurring Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

2022-AD-00001-SCT

In Re: Administrative Orders of the Supreme Court of Mississippi; Disposition: En banc order directing the disbursement of $177,295.27 in civil legal assistance funds among the MS Volunteer Lawyers Project, North MS Rural Legal Services, and MS Center for Legal Services. Order entered 7/27/22.