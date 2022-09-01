Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of September 01, 2022:

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2021-KA-00240-SCT

Tajarvis Haymon and Crystal Pernell v. State of Mississippi; Holmes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0008; Ruling Date: 12/09/2020; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Holmes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

King, Leslie D., P.J.

X 2020-IA-01404-SCT

Shad White, in his Official Capacity as Auditor for the State of Mississippi v. Jernigan Copeland Attorneys, PLLC; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00600-WLK; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: King, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

89-R-99010-SCT

In Re: Rules of Discipline for the Mississippi Bar; Disposition: En Banc order appointing or reappointing Hon. Johnnie McDaniels, Mack A. Reeves, Amy K. Taylor, Hon. Jennifer T. Schloegel, Renee M. Porter, Henry B. Zuber III, Hon. H. Craig Treadway, Jason D. Herring, and Rachel Pierce Waide to three-year terms (9/01/22 to 8/31/25) as members of the Complaint Tribunals. Order entered on 8/24/22.

EN BANC

2020-M-00646

Craytonia Latroy Badger a/k/a Craytonia Badger a/k/a Craytonia L. Badger v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15-KR-016; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Disposition: Craytonia Badger's Application for Post-Conviction Relief is denied. Finding that this filing is frivolous, Badger is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Badger that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/25/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00847-SCT

Nancy Shannon v. Laron Shannon; Tippah Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2019-346L; Ruling Date: 07/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Little; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Nancy Shannon is granted. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. Order entered 8/29/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01164-SCT

Jean S. Hardin v. Town of Leakesville, Mississippi; Greene Circuit Court; LC Case #: 21CI1:15-cv-00153-sbs; Ruling Date: 09/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Stephen Simpson; Disposition: The amended motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00664-SCT

Alphonso Ward a/k/a Alfonso Ward a/k/a Alfonzo Ward v. State of Mississippi; Bolivar Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2018-043-CR2; Ruling Date: 05/13/2021; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Bolivar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Maxwell, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Griffis, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Maxwell, J. Votes: Griffis, J., Joins This Opinion.