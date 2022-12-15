Some of the Committee’s major findings and recommendations include:

- For FY 2022, the seven operating charter schools received local support payments from ad valorem taxes in a manner consistent with state law. However, the local ad valorem pro rata calculation required by the statute provides unequal shares between charter schools and school districts.

- Federal funds received by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) are distributed to each public school district and charter school based on the school’s ability to meet federal program requirements. In FY 2022, the charter schools that were operating that year received federal grant funds totaling $11,818,985.

- In FY 2022, the seven operating charter schools received between $3.1 million and $7.4 million from MAEP funding, local ad valorem taxes, federal funds, and other sources. Six of the seven charter schools operating in Mississippi received revenues in FY 2022 that were sufficient to cover their expenditures that year.

- The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB) receives 3% of annual per-pupil allocations received by charter schools from state and local sources. FY 2022 was the fourth year this statutory formula generated sufficient funding to support MCSAB’s activities. In FY 2022, MCSAB did not collect all of the 3% fees it was owed from one charter school because it was the first year in which a school district lacked sufficient January MAEP revenue to provide its pro rata share of funds to a charter school.

- Because the U.S. Department of Education has granted both Mississippi First and MCSAB authority to provide Charter School Program subgrants to SR1 and Revive Prep for FY 2023, the roles and responsibilities of Mississippi First and MCSAB are presently ambiguous.

- The Legislature should consider removing the 3% funding MCSAB receives from charter schools’ state and local revenue sources. The Legislature should also consider annually funding MCSAB from any funds available to the Legislature. If the Legislature chooses to keep the 3% funding model, it should consider allowing MCSAB to receive up to 3% of annual per-pupil allocations received by a charter school from state and local funds for each charter school it authorizes.