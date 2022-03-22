Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In February, unemployment rates were lower in January in 31 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 19 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 27 states and was essentially unchanged in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

The national unemployment rate (3.8 percent) edged down by 0.2 percentage point over the month, and stands at 2.4 percentage points lower than in February 2021.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of February 2022) stands at 4.5 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for January 2022 was reported as 4.6 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 2.0 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (February, 2021).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the previous year was 6.6 percent (in January, 2021).

