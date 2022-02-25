Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their annual State Employment and Unemployment Summary (for the entire year of 2021).

In 2021, annual average unemployment rates decreased in 49 states and the District of Columbia, while the rate was little changed in 1 state. Employment-population ratios increased in 38 states and the District, decreased in 1 state, and were little changed in 11 states.

The largest decreases occurred in Hawaii and Nevada (-6.3 percentage points each). Fifteen additional states had rate declines of at least 3.0 percentage points. Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate among the states, 2.5 percent, followed by Utah, 2.7 percent. California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates in 2021, 7.3 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

Overall, 25 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 5.3 percent, 9 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 16 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation.

The unemployment rate for Mississippi (in 2021) stood at 5.6 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for the entirety of 2020 was reported as 7.9 percent.

Mississippi received a 2.3 percent decrease from the previous year (2020).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of 2021 stood at 6.4 percent (January 2021).

The national unemployment rate for 2021 stood at 5.3 percent, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the reported rate for 2020 (the previous year). The national employment-population ratio rose by 1.6 points to 58.4 percent.

The full report can be read by clicking here.