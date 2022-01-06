On Monday, the Mississippi State Senate revealed its plan to increase teacher pay this legislative session.

The proposal makes changes to the state’s existing salary schedule, which increases teacher pay by years of experience and level of certification. It would raise pay an average of $4,700 over two years and restructure the way teachers are paid to provide them higher salaries in the long-term.

With this proposal, teachers receive a $500 increase each year and larger increases every fifth year depending on one’s certification level. Those bumps would be $1,325 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree, $1,425 for a master’s, $1,525 for a specialist and $1,624 for a doctorate. The teachers would automatically get the larger step increase every five years and those increases would become part of their regular pay.

In addition, the salary ladder would begin after year one for teachers. The current ladder starts after the third year of teaching. And the starting pay for teachers would increase from $37,000 annually to $40,000.

-- Article credit to Alex Rozier of Mississippi Today --