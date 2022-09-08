Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Interstate CLOSURE.

WHEN: From Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. until Monday, September 12, at 7 a.m.

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) in Panola County.

WHY: Bridge repair.

HOW: Detour signs will be in place at exit 243. Drivers can travel east on U.S. 278 to State Route 315, to State Route 7, back to I-55 Coffeeville, exit 211.

Arrow boards and signs till be placed along the detour route.