Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:
WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
WHAT: Interstate CLOSURE.
WHEN: From Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. until Monday, September 12, at 7 a.m.
WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) in Panola County.
WHY: Bridge repair.
HOW: Detour signs will be in place at exit 243. Drivers can travel east on U.S. 278 to State Route 315, to State Route 7, back to I-55 Coffeeville, exit 211.
Arrow boards and signs till be placed along the detour route.