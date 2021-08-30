More than 100,000 Mississippi customers are without power on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Ida tracks across the entire state of Mississippi.

Widespread power outages were expected across the state as the center of the storm — where the highest winds and heaviest rains are located — takes aim for central and north Mississippi.

“Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will continue to spread inland near the track of Ida’s center into southwestern Mississippi through this morning and early afternoon. These winds will likely lead to widespread tree damage and power outages,” a National Weather Service update read.

Two major companies — Entergy and Mississippi Power — provide electricity to a majority of Mississippi’s residents. Additionally, 26 regional electric power associations provide service to more than 1 million Mississippians.

“Entergy Mississippi will be expecting significant damage to our system in South MS, the Jackson Metropolitan areas as well as threatening weather into North MS,” said Haley Fisackerly, the president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi.

-- Article credit to Mississippi Today --