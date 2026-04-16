Walterine Odom in her letter to the editor (NSS 4/10/26) shows that she has an extreme case of TDS. She starts off her attack on my submission by facing the transgender issue. She says that there are only a "handful (literally!)" of transgenders in the 350 million Americans, implying that it is a negligible problem. Murderers account for a very, very small fraction of the population, but should we neglect them? Transgender males, having superior strength, have caused injuries and often dominated female sports. That is the reason why the Olympic committee has banned them.

Regarding male transgenders using girls' bathrooms, Ms. Odom says "there was never any evidence that they would share locker rooms." Well, here's the latest news: "A group of parents and students filed a federal lawsuit against New Richmond School District (in Wisconsin) on April 10, claiming that the district violated Title 1X by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identity." The plaintiffs would not file unless there was evidence, would they? To quote Ms. Odom: "Whew! So glad that urgent issue has been resolved."

Next, she attempts to tackle Trump's bombing of boats carrying drugs in the Gulf. They were innocent fishermen she says. Has she ever watched videos of these boats? They are high powered speed boats carrying packages (drugs) not at all equipped for fishing--no fishing rods or nets. Then she criticizes my saying Kamala used word salads. Here's an example from a speech in France: "We must together work together, to see where we are, where we are headed, and our vision for where we should be, where we are going." She says that Trump rambles on often for over an hour "without saying well...anything." Then she told the Morning Hustle 3/1/22 "Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that's wrong." Hm!

She goes on picking on other subjects before finally returning to what appears to be a burr under her saddle--transgender males playing in women's sports. I listen to both mainstream media and conservative news programs. I wonder if Ms. Odom ever listens to any conservative news such as Fox? That would give her a more balanced perspective.

Today's Democratic party would be unrecognizable to those in the party a few years ago. Think how JFK reacted to the Soviet Union during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. Russian premier Niketa Khruschev planned to support Cuba by installing missile sites capable of delivering nuclear rockets to many parts of the Eastern United States. After U-2 spy planes revealed those sites, Kennedy set up a naval blockade of Cuba that sought to intercept shipments of hostile materials to the island. As a shipment of nuclear rockets approached Cuba in October of that year JFK issued an ultimatum to Khruschev to reverse the shipment and remove rocket installations in Cuba. In an exchange of letters from both sides in late October 1962, Khruschev made a promise to remove his installations from Cuba, and JFK agreed to refrain from invading Cuba and also removing nuclear rockets from Turkey, So, the crisis was averted.

We have a similar situation today. For the last 47 years Iran has been the number one supporter of terrorism in the world. The radical Islamic leaders have frequently proclaimed "death to America!." Now they have been developing the capability of nuclear weapons. The last five US presidents, both Democrat and Republican, have each said that Iran must never have nuclear weapons. George W. Bush said: "for the sake of peace, the world must not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon." Barack Obama said: "I will take no options off the table" to prevent Iran from getting nukes. Yet he released billions of dollars in frozen bank funds to that country. Joe Biden said: "We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Period. Period. End of discussion." Many left-wing politicians including Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Jerry Nadler have said the same.

Trump has replied that without action those are just words. With Iran recently being within a few weeks of having enough enriched uranium to build an atomic bomb, Trump authorized a flawless demolition of Iran's underground nuclear development facility, flying a B-2 bomber all the way from Missouri round trip for the mission. Subsequently the present war was started. The Left is reluctant to give Trump a win, so Pelosi now says: "It risks further escalation and dangerous destabilization of the region." Rep. Nadler agrees. He said on February 28: "The war will bring needless death and destruction -- risking American lives and civilian casualties." It almost seems as if the Left is pulling for the enemy.

The most egregious example of actions that earlier Democrats would find hard to believe is in the recent election of the Attorney General of Virginia. During the election campaign it was found that the new AG, Jay Jones, had written text messages that were written to a fellow legislator. In those texts he said how he'd like to shoot two bullets into the head of Todd Gilbert, the Speaker of the Virginia House. Furthermore, he added that "it would take Gilbert's wife holding their dying children in her arms" to convince him to vote for gun control measures, His horrific messages concluded by calling Gilbert and his wife "breeding little fascists." In spite of these revelations, the Democratic governor of Virginia supported Jones' successful campaign, and the billionaire Democratic governor of Illinois, Bill Pritzker, made a large political contribution to him

How far have we sunk? What would the earlier Democrats such as JFK think of this rhetoric?

Peter Gilderson, Madison.