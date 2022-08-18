West Marion High School teacher and head volleyball coach Todd Pittman tendered his resignation Friday amid allegations of inappropriate interactions with students.

Superintendent Michael Day said in a statement that the school board acted quickly because they value keeping their school environments safe for children.

"The Marion County School Board was made aware that potentially inappropriate interactions between an employee and students,” he said. “We immediately began to look at it as a personnel matter and began to investigate the situation. All appropriate agencies were notified as required by law, and they too began to conduct their investigation. As of August 19, that employee is no longer employed by MCSD. Steps have been taken to ensure all students can come to school in a safe environment."

Allegations about Pittman’s actions include making suggestive comments towards female students as young as freshmen, complimenting students on their physical appearance in lewd terms, contacting students inappropriately through text messages and social media and slapping volleyball players on their backside.

Pittman could not immediately be reached for comment.