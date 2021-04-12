Early Saturday morning, storms came through Marion County, leaving a path of downed trees and power poles. One of the storms produced an EF-1 tornado that made its way through the county's western portion. An EF-1 tornado is capable of winds up to 105 mph.

The storms came through just after midnight, including reports of strong winds and hail.

Randy and Donna West on Richland Creek Road said Saturday afternoon they thought their home’s roof was being torn off when the tornado made its way through. The Wests had recently purchased a metal carport that was rated to withstand winds of 110 mph. The carport, which was covering a tractor and a new camper, was ripped up by the tornado and twisted into a metal mess in the front yard.

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association, at the peak of the storms, had 8,000 members without power. However, by Monday, power had been restored to everyone.

