Brad Touchstone will preside as the new 15th Circuit Court Judge, a position vacated by Anthony Mozingo after his retirement to take over as executive director of Homes of Hope for Children. Gov.Tate Reeves appointed Touchstone to fill the seat until a special election can be held in November. Reeves will appoint Touchstone's replacement as county judge, and Touchstone has already qualified to run in November to complete the four-year term in circuit court.

"Court is a rational process," Touchstone said. "It uses objective reasoning that is sourced from state laws. My job is to interpret it. People need to feel like judges are committed to upholding the rule of law and administering judgment to those who need it and rehabilitation to those who need it. There is a difference."

Touchstone believes he should keep in mind the background of defendants when rendering decisions because everyone hasn't had the same opportunities.

"People have become skeptical of the court system," Touchstone said. "Court is a sacred place where you can get your case heard fairly. Everyone is on equal footing. No politics. There aren't a lot of places in government that are that way. It's important that people get their day in court."

Touchstone believes drug court is a great program and plans to use it when appropriate to the situation.

Touchstone was raised in Lamar County in the Oak Grove community. He attended Pearl River Community College where he studied pre-med and was accepted into an occupational therapy program but decided it wasn't the way for him to go. While a freshman at PRCC, he met his wife, Janice, and they both attended Millsaps College. He completed an undergraduate degree in business and a masters in business administration. He and his wife took turns completing their education. She went to dental school, and he graduated from Mississippi College Law School in 2009.

One of his relatives, Evelyn Gandy, encouraged him to become involved in public service. His family was made up of electricians and school teachers, so he is a first generation lawyer.

Touchstone practiced law with Bryan Nelson Law Firm out of Hattiesburg from 2009 until 2015. He dealt primarily with civil law at Nelson Touchstone from 2015 until 2019. He served as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, representing the District 101, from 2016 until 2019 when he was elected Lamar County court judge. He also served as Lamar County prosecuting attorney, Lumberton city attorney and public defender for Lamar County Justice Court.

County court judges can hear and depose cases if assigned by the circuit court, according to Touchstone. In this way county courts are designed to help circuit and chancery courts. This has allowed him to do some criminal and felony cases previously.

The Touchstones live in Sumrall and have one daughter, Ryleigh, 13, who attends school there. The family attends Temple Baptist Church. The couple has fostered a total of six children and are big proponents of reunification of children with their parents when possible. They are still licensed but are taking a short break from fostering.

The new judge's first of three two-week terms in Marion County will begin on Feb. 6, and he kept Judge Mozingo's staff in place, which will give him their knowledge and experience to assist him.