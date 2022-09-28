For much of West Marion’s homecoming game Friday night against Forrest County AHS, the Trojans were outmanned, but they found a way to make it interesting in the second half with two takeaways and 15 unanswered points that made it a one-possession game in the contest’s final minutes. But the running game of the Aggies proved to be too much for West Marion as it lost 36-22.

Head coach Brandon Thornhill said the Trojans (1-4) don’t have the luxury to make mistakes against bigger teams like Forrest County (4-1) and that they will need to be a lot more consistent as Region 8-3A competition is set to begin.

“In the first half, we had some opportunities to put points on the board, but we got in our own way at times. We had a few penalties and a couple of negative plays,” the second-year head coach explained. “On defense, we didn’t play well. They were really big up front, and we struggled with that aspect of it.

“In the second half, we started making a few plays. Going into that, we had a pretty good night offensively yardage wise, but we just didn’t score enough points. Crossing that last line was troublesome. Hats off to Forrest County for not giving up big plays.”

The beginning of the game couldn’t have been scripted any better for West Marion as Jakaden Mark, making his first start at quarterback, took a sweep around the left side, got to the sideline and used his 4.4 speed to take off for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 just 19 seconds into the game.

As impressive as Mark’s run was, even more impressive was running back Elijah Kendrick’s lead block. The running back pancaked the left outside linebacker to seal the edge, and the block also kept the middle linebacker from getting a good pursuit angle on Mark because he had to maneuver around his teammate on the ground.

“We’ve got guys who can do things like that and block really well, but we just have to be more consistent,” Thornhill said.

However, Keeghan Rodgers and the Aggies ground game took control of the action from there, as he put Forrest County on top 7-6 with an 8-yard touchdown run to the outside just a few minutes later. Then after the Trojans turned it over on downs in Aggies territory, Forrest County’s first pass play of the night saw Rodgers slip behind the defense for a 42-yard touchdown reception.

The Trojans once again drove into Forrest County territory on the ensuing drive, but on fourth-and-6, Mark was stood up after picking up four yards for a turnover on downs at the Aggies’ 24. The Aggies quickly increased their lead to 21-6 early in the second quarter as Rodgers walked into the end zone from 13 yards out.

Just before halftime, Rodgers capped off an 11-play. 78-yard drive with his fourth score of the night, this time from five yards out, to make it 28-6.

On West Marion’s first possession of the third quarter, following a Caleb Varnado fumble recovery, the Trojans had a 17-play drive that reached into the fourth quarter stall out at the Forrest County 11-yard line for a turnover on downs. The Aggies nearly put the game out of reach on the ensuing drive, but the Trojans forced a fumble at the goal line and recovered it at their own 1.

Kendrick then took matters into his own hands, rushing four times for 57 yards, before Braxton Albritton subbed in at quarterback to throw a 36-yard touchdown to Cajyous Weary. Weary ran a go route down the right sideline, and Albritton’s pass was right on the money and only where Weary could catch it.

Down 28-14 with 5:36 to play in the fourth quarter, the Trojans opted for an onside kick that they recovered, breathing life into a comeback attempt. On the first play of the drive, Albritton connected with Kendrick on a short wheel route that turned into a 27-yard gain. In that moment, the atmosphere in The Swamp shifted as a comeback started to feel actually feasible despite West Marion being outplayed for three-and-a-half quarters.

Three plays after the long completion, the Trojans faced a fourth-and-3, but Mark burst through a big hold for nine yards and scored on the next play from a yard out. West Marion then punched in the 2-point conversion and cut the deficit to just 28-22 with 3:32 to go.

With the way the Aggies had been able to run the ball all game, Thornhill chose to try for another onside kick, which Forrest County was able to recover this time. Then it took just four plays for Rodgers to rush for 50 yards and stop the comeback attempt in its tracks with a 3-yard touchdown, which was the final score of the night and made it 36-22.

While it took until the fourth quarter for the Trojans to turn to Albritton against the Aggies, Thornhill hinted at the freshman being mixed in with Mark at quarterback to give the Trojans more chances to create big plays. He shined in West Marion’s final three drives, throwing for 84 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s been through the fire a little bit when things were moving really fast, but things have slowed down a little bit with the competition we’re playing. He’s going to get more and more opportunities,” Thornhill said.

Those opportunities will likely begin Friday night as the Trojans begin district play at Seminary (1-4). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.