West Marion’s brutal five-game, non-district schedule is finally over, and the Trojans (1-4) are set to begin the games that actually matter Friday when they head to Seminary (1-4) to take on the Bulldogs.

Trojans head coach Brandon Thornhill said he thinks the Trojans and Bulldogs are pretty evenly matched and that the game is going to slow down for a lot of the young guys who have been thrown into the fire early for West Marion.

“We’ve seen a lot of speed and a lot of action. They’re going to look at it now (in district) as, ‘Wow, this is a lot better. It’s easier to make plays.’ We just have to be able to play at a high speed ourselves rather than having speed to catch up to all the time,” he said. “Our non-division schedule was really tough.”

The Trojans are coming off a 36-22 homecoming loss to Forrest County AHS that came down to the final minute. It actually may prove to be a measuring stick game as the Bulldogs similarly lost to the Aggies by two scores, 26-13, in the opening week of the season.

As ready as they are to start punching in their own weight class, the Trojans are going to be down two defensive starters with safety Eli Rockco done for the year with a torn ACL and Deundre Youngblood still out with a broken leg.

“We just need to find a way going into division play to get a win,” Thornhill said. “I think we’re very capable. We just have to make plays when it counts and make tackles. We just need to continue to get better.”

He added he thinks his guys are lacking a little confidence right now, but a win would help that confidence grow a lot.

Defensively, the Bulldogs aren’t overly imposing or fast, according to Thornhill, and he added that they may be the smallest team West Marion has faced this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.